US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
M.Berrettini VS R.Gasquet
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 11
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - Richard Gasquet
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
M.Berrettini
1
2
2
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini✓
65
77
4
77
6
D.Schwartzman
77
62
6
65
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini✓
6
77
6
M.Baghdatis
1
64
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini✓
3
6
6
77
A.Bedene
6
3
2
63
View more matches
Richard
Gasquet
Gasquet
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age33
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Schwartzman
66
3
R.Gasquet✓
78
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet✓
7
77
F.Delbonis
5
61
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
4
4
R.Gasquet✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
19/08/2019
Tennis news - Tomas Berdych ends drought with opening win at Winston-Salem Open
ATP Winston-Salem doubles