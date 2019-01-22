US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
M.Kukushkin VS R.Bautista
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 4
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mikhail Kukushkin - Roberto Bautista
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and Roberto Bautista live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mikhail
Kukushkin
Kukushkin
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age31
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
M.Kukushkin
1
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin
4
4
A.Mannarino✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
1
2
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kukushkin✓
7
7
C.Norrie
5
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin✓
7
6
D.Džumhur
5
2
View more matches
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet✓
77
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista✓
6
3
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
66
3
R.Bautista✓
78
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
6
3
77
R.Bautista
4
6
62
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
10/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Roberto Bautista Agut sets up Novak Djokovic showdown after beating Guido Pella
Wimbledon men
24/02/2019
Tennis news - Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Mikhail Kukushkin to win Marseille Open
ATP Marseille