US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Kecmanovic VS P.Lorenzi

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 12
Match
User comments

LIVE - Miomir Kecmanovic - Paolo Lorenzi

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Paolo Lorenzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir
Kecmanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
Paolo Lorenzi
Paolo
Lorenzi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    37
ATP ranking
135
Previous matches
