US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic VS P.Lorenzi
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 12
LIVE - Miomir Kecmanovic - Paolo Lorenzi
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Paolo Lorenzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age19
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic✓
6
6
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
77
2
4
M.Kecmanovic✓
64
6
6
View more matches
Paolo
Lorenzi
Lorenzi
Italy
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age37
ATP ranking135
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Z.Svajda
6
77
4
64
2
P.Lorenzi✓
3
65
6
77
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés✓
61
6
6
P.Lorenzi
77
3
2
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
L.Djere✓
6
3
6
P.Lorenzi
3
6
4
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Torebko
7
4
63
P.Lorenzi✓
5
6
77
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Medvedev✓
6
77
77
P.Lorenzi
3
62
62
View more matches
