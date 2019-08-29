US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

N.Djokovic VS D.Kudla

30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Denis Kudla

US Open men - 30 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Kudla live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches
Denis Kudla
Denis
Kudla
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
111
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Roger Federer wants better prize money distribution

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - American teenager Catherine McNally yearns to play like Federer, not Serena

US Open
29/08/2019

Tanks for nothing: Kyrgios should be defaulted on spot, says Wilander

US Open
29/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic survives injury scare to advance at U.S. Open

US Open
29/08/2019