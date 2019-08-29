US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
N.Djokovic VS D.Kudla
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Denis Kudla
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Kudla live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
6
3
3
D.Medvedev✓
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic✓
77
6
L.Pouille
62
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
P.Carreño
3
4
View more matches
Denis
Kudla
Kudla
United States
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking111
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla✓
3
6
77
6
J.Tipsarevic
6
1
65
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
4
63
R.Haase✓
6
77
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
3
66
L.Pouille✓
6
78
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
D.Kudla
0
4
T.Paul✓
6
6
View more matches
