US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

N.Djokovic VS J.Londero

29 August 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Juan Ignacio Londero

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
56
