LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Juan Ignacio Londero
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
6
3
3
D.Medvedev✓
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic✓
77
6
L.Pouille
62
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
P.Carreño
3
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic✓
7
6
S.Querrey
5
1
View more matches
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero✓
77
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
J.Londero
4
6
3
S.Kwon✓
6
3
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
2
3
J.Londero✓
3
6
6
View more matches
