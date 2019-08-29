US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

N.Djokovic VS S.Wawrinka

1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Stan Wawrinka

US Open men - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
24
