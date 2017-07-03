US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Andújar VS A.Bublik
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 5
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Alexander Bublik
US Open men - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem✓
77
6
P.Andújar
64
4
View more matches
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik✓
63
5
6
6
6
T.Fabbiano
77
7
4
3
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
2
6
7
3
6
S.Giraldo
6
0
5
6
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato✓
77
1
A.Bublik
63
0
A
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe✓
6
77
A.Bublik
1
65
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik✓
77
6
B.Klahn
65
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more