US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round

P.Andújar VS A.Bublik

31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 5
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Alexander Bublik

US Open men - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
View more matches
Alexander Bublik
Alexander
Bublik
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.97
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Benoit Paire coasts to Grand Prix Hassan II final victory over Pablo Andujar

ATP Marrakech
14/04/2019

Pablo Andujar thrashes Kyle Edmund to win Marrakech title

ATP Marrakech
15/04/2018

Wimbledon 2017: Aljaz Bedene wins epic battle with Ivo Karlovic

Wimbledon
03/07/2017

Andy Murray crushes Alexander Bublik in first round to allay injury fears

Wimbledon
04/07/2017