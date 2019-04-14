US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Andújar VS L.Sonego
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Lorenzo Sonego
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar✓
3
77
7
5
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
F.López✓
6
1
7
P.Andújar
4
6
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem✓
77
6
P.Andújar
64
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
4
4
P.Andújar✓
6
6
View more matches
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem✓
6
78
L.Sonego
3
66
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more