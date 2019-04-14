US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Andújar VS L.Sonego

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Lorenzo Sonego

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
Lorenzo Sonego
Lorenzo
Sonego
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
