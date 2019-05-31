US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Carreño VS D.Goffin
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - David Goffin
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin✓
