US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Carreño VS R.Berankis

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 10
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Ricardas Berankis

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
69
Previous matches
Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
68
Previous matches
