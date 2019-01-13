US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Carreño VS R.Berankis
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 10
LIVE - Pablo Carreño - Ricardas Berankis
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking69
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
3
6
62
3
P.Carreño✓
6
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire✓
77
1
6
P.Carreño
65
6
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic✓
6
6
P.Carreño
3
4
View more matches
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking68
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
64
3
3
J.Tsonga✓
77
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
6
4
3
R.Berankis✓
77
6
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin✓
6
6
6
R.Berankis
0
2
2
View more matches
