LIVE - Pablo Cuevas - Kamil Majchrzak
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Cuevas and Kamil Majchrzak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Cuevas
Cuevas
Uruguay
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sock
4
5
65
P.Cuevas✓
6
7
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Ruud✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
64
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
77
0
2
P.Cuevas✓
61
6
6
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem✓
6
77
P.Cuevas
3
63
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
P.Cuevas
4
4
F.Delbonis✓
6
6
View more matches
Kamil
Majchrzak
Majchrzak
Poland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age23
ATP ranking94
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Jarry
77
65
66
6
4
K.Majchrzak✓
62
77
78
1
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
M.Ebden✓
77
6
K.Majchrzak
65
3
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner✓
6
65
6
K.Majchrzak
4
77
3
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
4
4
4
F.Verdasco✓
6
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Majchrzak
6
78
0
2
0
A
K.Nishikori✓
3
66
6
6
3
View more matches
