US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Opelka VS D.Koepfer
28 August 2019 Starting from 23:00
Court 17
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Dominik Koepfer
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Dominik Koepfer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age21
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka✓
6
6
66
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
6
4
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
6
3
6
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka✓
6
77
C.Eubanks
4
63
Dominik
Koepfer
Koepfer
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age25
ATP ranking118
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
77
5
7
J.Munar
4
62
7
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer
3
4
T.Fritz✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Koepfer
0
3
5
D.Schwartzman✓
6
6
7
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
D.Koepfer✓
6
4
711
6
F.Krajinovic
3
6
69
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
T.Daniel✓
77
77
D.Koepfer
64
63
