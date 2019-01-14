US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Opelka VS D.Koepfer

28 August 2019 Starting from 23:00

Court 17
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Dominik Koepfer

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Dominik Koepfer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
42
Previous matches
Dominik Koepfer
Dominik
Koepfer
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
118
Previous matches
