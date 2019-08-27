US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Federer VS D.Džumhur
28 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Damir Džumhur
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic✓
77
1
77
4
137
R.Federer
65
6
64
6
123
Wimbledon men
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal
63
6
3
4
R.Federer✓
77
1
6
6
Damir
Džumhur
Džumhur
Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age27
ATP ranking99
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
E.Benchetrit
6
2
3
0
D.Džumhur✓
4
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
4
L.Sonego✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
A.Hoang
77
0
2
D.Džumhur✓
65
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
M.Kukushkin✓
7
6
D.Džumhur
5
2
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
D.Džumhur
1
64
R.Carballés✓
6
77
