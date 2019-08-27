US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Federer VS D.Džumhur

28 August 2019 Starting from 18:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Roger Federer - Damir Džumhur

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Damir Džumhur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
Damir Džumhur
Damir
Džumhur
Bosnia & HerzegovinaBosnia & Herzegovina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
99
Previous matches
US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal sends John Millman to U.S. Open exit

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Serena, Djokovic headline Day Three action in New York

US Open
28/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - India's Nagal exits US Open with head held high

US Open
27/08/2019

US Open news - Roger Federer overcomes Sumit Nagal scare to reach second round

US Open
27/08/2019