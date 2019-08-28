US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
R.Federer VS D.Evans
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Roger Federer - Daniel Evans
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Daniel Evans live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic✓
77
1
77
4
137
R.Federer
65
6
64
6
123
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age29
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
4
3
6
3
D.Evans✓
6
6
2
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Nadal✓
78
6
D.Evans
66
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
4
66
D.Evans✓
6
78
