US Open men
Singles | 4th Round

R.Federer VS D.Goffin

1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Roger Federer - David Goffin

US Open men - 01 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
15
