US Open men
Singles | 4th Round
R.Federer VS D.Goffin
1 September 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Roger Federer - David Goffin
US Open men - 01 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 01 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
R.Gasquet
3
4
D.Goffin✓
6
6
