US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final

R.Federer VS G.Dimitrov

4 September 2019 Starting from 01:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Grigor Dimitrov

US Open men - 04 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Previous matches
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
78
Previous matches
