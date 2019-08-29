US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final
R.Federer VS G.Dimitrov
4 September 2019 Starting from 01:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Match
LIVE - Roger Federer - Grigor Dimitrov
US Open men - 04 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 04 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
3
6
6
6
D.Džumhur
6
2
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking78
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Dimitrov✓
7
6
6
A.De Minaur
5
3
4
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov✓
7
710
6
K.Majchrzak
5
68
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
B.Coric
A
G.Dimitrov✓
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Seppi
1
77
4
3
G.Dimitrov✓
6
62
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
