US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
27 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Roger Federer - Sumit Nagal
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roger Federer and Sumit Nagal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roger
Federer
Federer
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age38
ATP ranking3
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
R.Federer
3
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic✓
77
1
77
4
137
R.Federer
65
6
64
6
123
Wimbledon men
Singles
Semifinal
R.Nadal
63
6
3
4
R.Federer✓
77
1
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Nishikori
6
1
4
4
R.Federer✓
4
6
6
6
Sumit
Nagal
Nagal
India
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
ATP ranking190
Previous matches
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
S.Nagal
2
62
R.Gasquet✓
6
77
ATP Pune
Singles
1st Round
S.Nagal
3
3
I.Ivashka✓
6
6
