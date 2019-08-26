US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Federer
4
6
6
6
S.Nagal
6
1
2
4
27 August 2019Arthur Ashe Stadium
Roger Federer
Roger
Federer
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    38
ATP ranking
3
Sumit Nagal
Sumit
Nagal
IndiaIndia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
190
