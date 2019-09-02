US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Wawrinka VS D.Medvedev

3 September 2019 Starting from 18:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Daniil Medvedev

US Open men - 03 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 03 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
24
Previous matches
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
