US Open men
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka VS D.Medvedev
3 September 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Daniil Medvedev
US Open men - 03 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 03 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
711
77
P.Lorenzi
4
69
64
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
View more matches
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
D.Koepfer
6
3
2
62
D.Medvedev✓
3
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
F.López
61
6
67
4
D.Medvedev✓
77
4
79
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dellien
3
5
7
3
D.Medvedev✓
6
7
5
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Gunneswaran
4
1
2
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev✓
77
6
D.Goffin
63
4
View more matches
