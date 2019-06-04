US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
27 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Jannik Sinner
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
6
63
6
S.Wawrinka
4
77
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
G.Dimitrov
4
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
5
6
6
4
6
R.Opelka✓
7
3
4
6
8
Jannik
Sinner
Sinner
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
ATP ranking137
Previous matches
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene✓
77
6
J.Sinner
63
3
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Sousa
6
3
4
J.Sinner✓
1
6
6
ATP 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
J.Sinner
64
3
N.Jarry✓
77
6
ATP Lyon
Singles
1st Round
T.Lamasine✓
6
77
J.Sinner
0
65
Rome Masters
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
6
J.Sinner
3
2
