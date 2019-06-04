US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Wawrinka VS J.Chardy
28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Grandstand
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Jérémy Chardy
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Jérémy Chardy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
6
63
6
S.Wawrinka
4
77
2
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
G.Dimitrov
4
4
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking74
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
2
A
F.Tiafoe✓
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
R.Sarmiento
1
65
J.Chardy✓
6
77
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Ramos✓
6
6
J.Chardy
3
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy✓
3
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
4
3
