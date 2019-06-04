US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Wawrinka VS J.Chardy

28 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Grandstand
User comments

LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Jérémy Chardy

US Open men - 28 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Jérémy Chardy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
24
Previous matches
Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
74
Previous matches
