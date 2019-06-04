US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Wawrinka VS P.Lorenzi
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Paolo Lorenzi
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Paolo Lorenzi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
6
63
6
S.Wawrinka
4
77
2
View more matches
Paolo
Lorenzi
Lorenzi
Italy
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age37
ATP ranking135
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi✓
713
62
77
3
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Z.Svajda
6
77
4
64
2
P.Lorenzi✓
3
65
6
77
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés✓
61
6
6
P.Lorenzi
77
3
2
ATP Umag
Singles
2nd Round
L.Djere✓
6
3
6
P.Lorenzi
3
6
4
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
P.Torebko
7
4
63
P.Lorenzi✓
5
6
77
View more matches
