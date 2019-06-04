US Open men
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Wawrinka VS ...
30 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - ...
US Open men - 30 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
6
63
6
J.Chardy
4
3
77
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Wawrinka✓
6
77
4
6
J.Sinner
3
64
6
3
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
7
4
64
S.Wawrinka✓
5
6
77
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov✓
6
63
6
S.Wawrinka
4
77
2
