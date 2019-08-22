US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
S.Tsitsipas VS A.Rublev
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Andrey Rublev
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking8
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
3
H.Hurkacz✓
6
3
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
67
N.Kyrgios✓
6
3
79
ATP Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas✓
7
6
B.Paire
5
0
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
S.Tsitsipas✓
6
77
J.Thompson
3
64
View more matches
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
3
64
D.Shapovalov✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev✓
77
712
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev✓
65
6
6
A.Ramos
77
3
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rublev
2
3
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
22/08/2019
Tennis news - Fans betting on sentimental favourite Serena Williams to win U.S. Open
US Open