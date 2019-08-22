US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

S.Tsitsipas VS A.Rublev

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - Andrey Rublev

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
8
Previous matches
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
43
Previous matches
