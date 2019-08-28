US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios✓
6
77
6
28 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
LIVE - Steve Johnson - Nick Kyrgios
US Open men - 28 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Steve Johnson and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Steve
Johnson
Johnson
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age29
ATP ranking86
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
B.Paire✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
C.Ruud
2
65
S.Johnson✓
6
77
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Johnson✓
6
6
D.Evans
3
1
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson✓
6
6
C.Moutet
3
3
Nick
Kyrgios
Kyrgios
Australia
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age24
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov✓
63
77
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios✓
7
6
L.Sonego
5
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Kyrgios
3
4
K.Edmund✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
Final
N.Kyrgios✓
78
77
D.Medvedev
66
64
ATP Washington
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
4
6
67
N.Kyrgios✓
6
3
79
