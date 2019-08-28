US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Johnson
3
61
4
N.Kyrgios
6
77
6
28 August 2019Louis Armstrong Stadium
Follow the Tennis match between Steve Johnson and Nick Kyrgios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Steve Johnson
Steve
Johnson
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
86
Previous matches
Nick Kyrgios
Nick
Kyrgios
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
30
Previous matches
