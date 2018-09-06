US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round
T.Sandgren VS V.Pospisil
29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Vasek Pospisil
US Open men - 29 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tennys Sandgren and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age28
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren✓
1
62
6
77
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
T.Sandgren
4
64
R.Albot✓
6
77
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking216
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
5
6
6
6
V.Pospisil
7
2
4
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
7
6
V.Pospisil
5
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
V.Pospisil✓
77
7
M.Raonic
63
5
