US Open men
Singles | 2nd Round

T.Sandgren VS V.Pospisil

29 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Vasek Pospisil

US Open men - 29 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tennys Sandgren and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tennys Sandgren
Tennys
Sandgren
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
72
Previous matches
Vasek Pospisil
Vasek
Pospisil
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
216
Previous matches
