US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
T.Kokkinakis VS I.Ivashka
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 6
LIVE - Thanasi Kokkinakis - Ilya Ivashka
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ilya Ivashka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Thanasi
Kokkinakis
Kokkinakis
Australia
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age23
ATP ranking203
Previous matches
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Quarter-final
T.Kokkinakis
3
3
R.Albot✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pouille
6
4
3
T.Kokkinakis✓
2
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
M.Janvier
4
4
T.Kokkinakis✓
6
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel✓
5
4
T.Kokkinakis
7
2
A
ATP Brisbane
Singles
1st Round
T.Kokkinakis
66
4
J.Tsonga✓
78
6
View more matches
Ilya
Ivashka
Ivashka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age25
ATP ranking144
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
I.Ivashka
3
66
G.Monfils✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
I.Ivashka✓
77
6
S.Kwon
63
4
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino✓
77
6
I.Ivashka
63
3
ATP Newport
Singles
Quarter-final
U.Humbert✓
7
3
6
I.Ivashka
5
6
2
ATP Newport
Singles
2nd Round
I.Ivashka✓
6
6
C.Eubanks
4
3
View more matches
