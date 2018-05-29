US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

T.Kokkinakis VS I.Ivashka

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 6
LIVE - Thanasi Kokkinakis - Ilya Ivashka

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ilya Ivashka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Thanasi Kokkinakis
Thanasi
Kokkinakis
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
203
Previous matches
Ilya Ivashka
Ilya
Ivashka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
144
Previous matches
