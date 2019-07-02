US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

T.Fabbiano VS D.Thiem

27 August 2019 Starting from 18:00

Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Thomas Fabbiano - Dominic Thiem

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Thomas Fabbiano and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Thomas Fabbiano
Thomas
Fabbiano
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
87
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
4
