US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
T.Fabbiano VS D.Thiem
27 August 2019 Starting from 18:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium
LIVE - Thomas Fabbiano - Dominic Thiem
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Thomas Fabbiano and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Thomas
Fabbiano
Fabbiano
Italy
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age30
ATP ranking87
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
4
2
A.Rublev✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano
67
6
1
J.Munar✓
79
1
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
Quarter-final
T.Fabbiano
4
6
4
C.Stebe✓
6
2
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
62
6
1
T.Fabbiano✓
77
3
6
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
T.Fabbiano✓
6
7
S.Ehrat
4
5
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age25
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
1
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
M.Cilic
67
4
D.Thiem✓
79
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
4
6
3
D.Thiem✓
6
3
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Final
D.Thiem✓
77
6
A.Ramos
6
1
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem✓
6
78
L.Sonego
3
66
