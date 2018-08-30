US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
U.Humbert VS M.Copil
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 8
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Marius Copil
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
B.Paire✓
3
77
6
U.Humbert
6
62
3
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
B.Fratangelo
6
3
2
U.Humbert✓
3
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
2
2
M.Kecmanovic✓
6
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert✓
77
6
C.Gromley
62
2
ATP Newport
Singles
Semifinal
J.Isner✓
64
77
6
U.Humbert
77
65
3
View more matches
Marius
Copil
Copil
Romania
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age28
ATP ranking93
Previous matches
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño✓
6
63
6
M.Copil
3
77
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil✓
6
3
6
M.Kližan
4
6
3
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic✓
77
77
M.Copil
64
64
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Torpegaard
1
7
3
M.Copil✓
6
5
6
ATP Atlanta
Singles
1st Round
B.Klahn✓
77
7
M.Copil
63
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more