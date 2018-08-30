US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

U.Humbert VS M.Copil

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 8
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ugo Humbert - Marius Copil

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ugo Humbert and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ugo Humbert
Ugo
Humbert
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches
Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
93
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 - Novak Djokovic breezes into quarter-finals with swift dismissal of Ugo Humbert

Wimbledon men
08/07/2019

Men's Round-up: Murray falls to Verdasco, Wawrinka through

US Open men
30/08/2018

US Open 2019 news - India's Nagal exits US Open with head held high

US Open
27/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - "I don't know who that is" - Serena Williams feigns ignorance over Carlos Ramos

US Open
27/08/2019