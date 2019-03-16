US Open men
Singles | 1st Round

V.Pospisil VS K.Khachanov

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 12
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Karen Khachanov

US Open men - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Vasek Pospisil and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Vasek Pospisil
Vasek
Pospisil
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
216
Previous matches
View more matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets and calls umpire 'a tool' in angry defeat in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
15/08/2019

French Open 2019 - Dominic Thiem thumps Karen Khachanov to reach last four

Roland-Garros
06/06/2019

French Open 2019 - Juan Martin del Potro undone by Karen Khachanov in fourth round

Roland-Garros men
03/06/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to clash in Indian Wells semi-final

Indian Wells Masters
16/03/2019