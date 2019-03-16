US Open men
Singles | 1st Round
V.Pospisil VS K.Khachanov
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 12
Match


LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Karen Khachanov
US Open men - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Vasek Pospisil and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age29
ATP ranking216
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime✓
5
6
6
6
V.Pospisil
7
2
4
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils✓
7
6
V.Pospisil
5
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
V.Pospisil✓
77
7
M.Raonic
63
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
L.Mayer
3
5
V.Pospisil✓
6
7
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
L.Pouille✓
63
6
6
K.Khachanov
77
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
N.Kyrgios
77
64
2
K.Khachanov✓
63
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
Semifinal
K.Khachanov
1
66
D.Medvedev✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov✓
6
6
A.Zverev
3
3
Montreal Masters
Singles
3rd Round
K.Khachanov✓
67
7
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
79
5
3
View more matches
