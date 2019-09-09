Getty Images
'Stand tall, you are closing in' - Tennis world reacts to Rafael Nadal's 19th Grand Slam triumph
Rafael Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam champion - one less than his arch rival Roger Federer's all-time best haul of 20 - at the US Open on Sunday.
The tennis world was quick to hand credit to the Spaniard, who saw off a fine comeback from Daniil Medvedev, to secure a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win.
Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slam titles of his own, led the praise for the 33-year-old.
His opponent Medvedev also found time to praise Nadal, who won his fourth title in Flushing Meadows.
And greats of the game past and present were also on hand to congratulate him.
