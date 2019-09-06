The fifth seed produced more imperious play as he refused to give the Bulgarian an opportunity in an entertaining but ultimately one-sided match.

Dimitrov had enjoyed a resurgent fortnight in reaching the last four without being seeded, but he simply could not find a way past Medvedev.

The Russian was metronomic as he dominated on serve and constantly put his opponent under pressure as he set up a showpiece match-up against either three-time champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettino.

More to follow...