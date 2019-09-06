Getty Images
Medvedev marches on to beat Dimitrov and reach US Open final
Russia's Daniil Medvedev was once again in inspired form as he stormed past Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 7-6 6-4 6-2 to reach the US Open final.
The fifth seed produced more imperious play as he refused to give the Bulgarian an opportunity in an entertaining but ultimately one-sided match.
Dimitrov had enjoyed a resurgent fortnight in reaching the last four without being seeded, but he simply could not find a way past Medvedev.
The Russian was metronomic as he dominated on serve and constantly put his opponent under pressure as he set up a showpiece match-up against either three-time champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettino.
More to follow...
