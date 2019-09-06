Getty Images

Medvedev marches on to beat Dimitrov and reach US Open final

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Russia's Daniil Medvedev was once again in inspired form as he stormed past Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 7-6 6-4 6-2 to reach the US Open final.

The fifth seed produced more imperious play as he refused to give the Bulgarian an opportunity in an entertaining but ultimately one-sided match.

Dimitrov had enjoyed a resurgent fortnight in reaching the last four without being seeded, but he simply could not find a way past Medvedev.

The Russian was metronomic as he dominated on serve and constantly put his opponent under pressure as he set up a showpiece match-up against either three-time champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettino.

More to follow...

