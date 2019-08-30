Getty Images
Federer brushes aside Evans challenge
Roger Federer eased past Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open.
The number three seed won 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to seal the match in 79 minutes.
Federer will now play the winner of Pablo Carreno Busta and 15th seed David Goffin in the last 16.
US Open 2019 | Roger FedererGetty Images
The first four games went with serve, with Evans saving three break points in the last of these, but thereafter the 20-time grand slam champion dominated without having to reach top gear.
Evans was given a code violation for smashing his racquet at the end of the second set and though he broke Federer for the first time to reduce the score to 2-1 in the final set, this proved to be the final flourish of the last Brit in the men's tournament.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react