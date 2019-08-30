The number three seed won 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to seal the match in 79 minutes.

Federer will now play the winner of Pablo Carreno Busta and 15th seed David Goffin in the last 16.

US Open 2019 | Roger FedererGetty Images

The first four games went with serve, with Evans saving three break points in the last of these, but thereafter the 20-time grand slam champion dominated without having to reach top gear.

Evans was given a code violation for smashing his racquet at the end of the second set and though he broke Federer for the first time to reduce the score to 2-1 in the final set, this proved to be the final flourish of the last Brit in the men's tournament.