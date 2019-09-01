Getty Images
Federer coasts through to quarters against Goffin
It was a straightforward day's work for Roger Federer, who beat David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.
Goffin started brightly, getting the first break to lead 2-1, but at 30-all in the fourth game, Federer won the next 16 points in a row to wrap up the first set 6-2.
The Belgian, seeded 14th, fared similarly as the match went on, failing to put the Swiss under any pressure, and the third seed comfortably converted his break points.
More to follow.
