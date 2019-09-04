US Open a 'missed opportunity', says Federer

Federer currently has 20 major titles to his name but his lead at the top from Rafael Nadal, the new overwhelming favourite in Flushing Meadows, would be down to one should the Spaniard claim the crown.

The 38-year-old struggled with a back injury in the last-eight clash and needed a medical time in the latter stages but refused to blame the issue, saying: "I felt it the whole time, but I was able to play.

"I feel low. I'm disappointed it is over because I feel as I though I was playing well.

"It is a missed opportunity. I thought if I could get through I'd have two days off after."

Dimitrov had never previously beaten Federer and admits that he did not expect to, having dropped to No.78 in the ATP Rankings and suffered a chastening run of form.

"Clearly in the end he was not at his best. I used every opportunity I had," said the Bulgarian.

"It was that low that I don't even want to go there any more. It was just obviously injury, losing points, ranking. That's the lowest point of any player.

"I kept on believing again in the work, the rehab I had to put behind my shoulder, the exercise, the practice. There were so many things I had to adjust.

"Next thing, you're almost end of the year, you have a result like that. It's pretty special to me."