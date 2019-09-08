The Russian is only the third player in history after Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi to reach the finals in Washington, Canada, Cincinnati and the US Open in the same year.

And ahead of his clash with Rafael Nadal on Sunday night, the fifth seed says he is composed off the court after having a string of run-ins with the crowd and umpires en route to the final.

He said: "I will not say that I'm a kind person or a good person. I can only say I'm a really calm person in life.

"I actually have no idea why the demons go out when I play tennis.

"Especially when I was a junior, I had a lot of problems with my attitude. I was not getting defaulted, but I was getting - to have a game penalty was easy.

"I was working hard because every time I do something wrong on the court, I'm sitting with myself, I'm not like this in normal life."

The 23-year-old says he is continually working on his temperament and wants to take time to process a remarkable summer which closes with his first grand slam final.

"Why does it happen? I don't want it to happen like this. So I have been working a lot on it, and I have improved a lot.

"Sometimes it still happens. But again, talking about normal life, to make me angry, you need to do something crazy for one week in a row.

" You need to, I don't know, come to my hotel, knock on my door at 6:00 in the morning for seven days in a row. Then I'm going to be maybe mad a little bit. If not, I'm really calm. "

Medvedev added: "This summer's been, I should say, so fast and long at the same time.

"Long because I've played so many matches. At the same time so fast because, as you say, I didn't have any moment to just sit down and look back and say, Okay, I've done amazing things. Hopefully, I will have some time after Sunday."