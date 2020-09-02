Fifth seed Alex Zverev survived a scare against talented teenager Brandon Nakashima but made it through to the third round of the US Open with a 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Both players relied on their serving as Zverev only broke in the 11th game of the opening set before serving out to take the lead.

But 19-year-old Nakashima fought back and forced a tie-break in the second set. He had two set points at 5-4 and then four more in the tie-break, before winning it 10-8 after Zverev spurned a set point of his own.

However, if anything losing the second set seemed to wake Zverev up.

He took the third set 6-3 in professional fashion before a comprehensive performance saw him wrap things up 6-1 in the fourth.

Zverev was typically destructive on his first serve, sending down 25 aces, whilst his opponent relied more on his second serve, winning an impressive 60 per cent.

The German will face Adrian Mannarino or Jack Sock in the next round.

