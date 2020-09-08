Alexander Zverev needed to come back from a set down to beat Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(1), 6-3 and reach the semi-finals of the US Open.
In a less than enthralling match, the German was frequently visibly and audibly frustrated, particularly with his opponent's frequent need to leave the court and change his kit.
But he stepped up his quality in the final set, adding pace to his first and second serves, and cutting down on the proliferation of double-faults that had peppered his game earlier on.
More to follow.
