Alexander Zverev roared back to beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 and reach the US Open final after a comprehensive comeback.

In what was a low-quality match littered with unforced errors, Zverev somehow managed to haul himself back into the match to reach his first Grand Slam final after having been two sets down.

Carreno Busta looked in complete control after he took the second set 6-2 with the German utterly devoid of confidence on both his serve and groundstrokes.

But the fifth seed battled his way back into the match as the Spaniard grew weary and sustained an apparent back injury and eventually came through to clinch his place in Sunday's showpiece.

More to follow...

