Andy Murray faces a battle to stay in the US Open as he trails Yoshihito Nishioka by two sets to love in their first-round match.

Murray, making his first Grand Slam appearance since the 2019 Australian Open, was outplayed by the world No 49 in the opening sets.

Nishioka broke once in the first set and twice in the second to lead 6-4 6-4 as he targets a place in the second round.

Murray won the first point of the match with a glorious lob that landed on the baseline.

But that wasn’t a sign of things to come for the 2012 champion as he struggled to hit his highest level in the opening set.

Murray only made 41 per cent of first serves and was broken to fall 4-3 behind, having spurned two break-point chances of his own in the fourth game.

Nishioka was solid in closing out the set and then secured a double break early in the second set to further establish his advantage, and while Murray secured a break back, Nishioka served it out to take a two-set lead.

