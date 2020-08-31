Briton Cameron Norrie claimed the biggest win of his career as he beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the US Open on Monday - but said after that "the tennis and the level wasn't that great”.

Both players served poorly, resulting in a US Open record 58 break points being up for grabs, and 25-year-old Norrie saved two match points in the decider before prevailing after nearly four hours.

"I'm pretty tired actually. The tennis and the level wasn't that great but I had a good attitude throughout and I was happy with that," Norrie said.

I'm lucky to get through that... it was a tough one.

"In the first couple of sets, there were so many second-serve returns when I had break points and I was getting frustrated," Norrie added. "I managed to convert way more at the end. Fifty-eight (break points) is a lot.

"The first two sets I was rushing everything and going for too much, I was making way too many errors. He'd done almost nothing to be two sets up."

Norrie has never reached the third round at Flushing Meadows and he will have his chance when he meets another Argentine in the second round in Federico Coria, who also came through a five-setter to beat Jason Jung

