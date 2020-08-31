Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned ninth seed Diego Schwartzman, coming back from two sets down to force a final set decider - and pulling off the first major shock of the US Open, winning 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5.

The two had met twice before, both times on hard courts, with one win apiece, and both matches going to three sets. The Brit had won the most recent encounter, beating his opponent 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 in Acapulco last year.

But it was the world number 13 who came out of the blocks quickest, racing to a two-set lead, and he must have thought it was about to be a routine win.

Norrie fought back though, hitting some massive forehands en route to levelling up.

Schwartzman took a tumble after chasing a Norrie dropshot in the final set, and the match was paused temporarily while he got some physiotherapy on his left hand.

Both were finding it relatively easy to break each other in the final set, but introduced some steel into their service game as the match moved into its last stages, with Norrie saving match point on his own serve.

And the world number 76 saved a second before taking his third break point to put himself level at 5-5 - and held serve to edge ahead for the first time.

An exhausted Schwarzman had nothing left and was struggling physically, and Norrie broke him to 30 to secure his place in the second round.

Norrie's compatriot Kyle Edmund plays Alexander Bublik later on Monday evening.

