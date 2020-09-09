Daniil Medvedev produced a serving masterclass as he beat fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the US Open semi-finals.

Last year’s beaten finalist didn’t face a single break point as he won 7-6(6), 6-3, 7-6(5), having saved three set points in the opening set.

The third seed, who was seemingly struggling with a shoulder issue at the end of the third set, will face Dominic Thiem or Alex de Minaur in the last four.