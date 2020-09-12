Dominic Thiem secured his place in the US Open final with a hard-fought straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev.

The Austrian was given a very tough encounter by the third seed, who was defeated by Rafael Nadal in last year's final at Flushing Meadows, and each set was a battle in the 6-2 7-6 7-6 win.

Thiem stamped his authority on proceedings early on and took the opening set 6-2, but really struggled to overcome the Russian and it took two tie-breaks to wrap it up.

For the second seed, the scoreline gives the suggestion of an easier win than it was as he was forced to battle back from deficits in the second and third sets.

But Thiem had enough class and determination to come through the challenge in humid conditions in New York to set up a showpiece clash with Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has had Zverev's number in a lopsided head-to-head over the years and he will be desperate to win his first Grand Slam after having reached three finals.

