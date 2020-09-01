Dominic Thiem reached the second round of the US open after opponent Jaume Munar retired.

The second seed was leading 7-6 (6) 6-3 when the Spaniard withdrew due to injury.

Thiem will next face Sumit Nagal, who became the first Indian man to win a match at the US Open with a 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Bradley Klahn.

Munar came back from 5-3 down in the opener against Thiem to pull ahead, but the Austrian held to love to force a tiebreak which he went on to secure on his second set point when he fired down an ace.

After Munar held serve to level the second set at 3-3, Thiem stepped up his game and won 12 of the next 16 points to seize control before the Spaniard retired after one hour and 55 minutes.

Additional reporting from Reuters

