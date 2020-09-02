Top seed Novak Djokovic bounced back from losing the first set to see off Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Edmund started brilliantly, going toe-to-toe with his illustrious opponent and becoming the first player this year to win a tie break against the Serbian as he took the opening set.

However, similar to Alexander Zverev on the other court, losing the opening set just seemed to ignite something within Djokovic.

The number one seed upped his game and, combined with some unforgivable errors from Edmund he quickly levelled things up.

In the third as Djokovic continued to improve Edmund continued to falter. Djokovic’s defence started to rise to championship level whilst double faults and unforced errors were becoming part of Edmund’s game.

Edmund, watched on by Andy Murray and Dan Evans amongst others, found himself 2-1 down and then Djokovic sealed an early break in the fourth.

Ultimately Edmund couldn’t find the intensity with which he played in the first set and in the end Djokovic ended up closing the game relatively easily.

"Kyle played a fantastic first set, he didn't do much wrong. He served very well and was aggressive from the back of the court," Djokovic said after the match.

"Usually his forehand is a weapon but his backhand was very strong.

"After winning the second set I felt a bit more comfortable and read his serve better. Overall it was a very good result and I'm happy to get through.

"We miss the fans. At least we can see their faces {on the big screens) but we miss the noise and their energy."

Next up for Djokovic is Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

"He's another big server." Djokovic said. "I played a great match against him at the Western and Southern Open. I like my chances, best of five."

