Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas rolled into the second round with a dominant 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

He served 13 aces, faced no break points and won the last six games on the spin to close out the match.

He will next face the American wildcard Maxime Cressy, who beat Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev had a rather more difficult time against one-time Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

The German won 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

