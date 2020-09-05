Australia's Alex De Minaur beat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a battle of the seeds to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

US Open
De Minaur took the opener but his opponent roared back, securing a second set bagel, forcing the Australian to eventually regroup from 2-1 down.

He did that in admirable fashion and will face the winner of Vasek Pospisil and Roberto Bautista Agut.

More to follow...

