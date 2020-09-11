Pablo Carreno Busta has hit back at a critical comment made towards him by Nick Kyrgios by querying whether the Australian is going to be on court any time soon.

The 29-year-old Spaniard faces Alex Zverev in a US Open semi-final clash on Friday evening as he bids to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

Carreno Busta outlasted Denis Shapovalov over five sets in a see-sawing match that stretched over four hours to advance to his second US Open semi.

After Carreno Busta reached the fourth round of the US Open last week, Kyrgios tweeted: “If clay didn’t exist. Dude wouldn’t have even been close to top 50" before quickly deleting it.

The 29-year-old has replied: “He must be pretty bored… when he comes back to tournaments, we will talk about him because he deserves it and in the meantime, well nothing, he will continue to tweet from home.”

Kyrgios then took to Instagram to respond. He admitted he was indeed "a little bored" and that he would rather beat Carreño Busta again. The Australian wrote "2-0" - referring to their head-to-head record.

