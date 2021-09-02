Alexander Zverev delivered a statement performance as he cantered into the third round of the US Open with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The German is high on confidence having won Olympic gold earlier in the summer, and he looks one of the big obstacles in the way of Novak Djokovic completing a calendar Grand Slam.

Zverev towered over Ramos-Vinolas in a physical sense, and it was the same on the court as he proved head and shoulders above his Spanish opponent.

Ramos-Vinolas’ only real hope was that the USTA had dumped lorry loads of clay on Arthur Ashe Stadium, but he was left disappointed on that score as Zverev delivered an old-fashioned beat down on the hard courts of New York.

The pair shared aces, two each, in the first set. But that was the only thing for Ramos-Vinolas to cling to as the 33-year-old saw his serve broken on three occasions.

Zverev improved his ace count in the second, sending down four, and he broke on three more occasions to take total control of the match.

The left-handed Spaniard could not penetrate Zverev from the back of the court, and as soon as he dropped short he was punished in ruthless fashion.

Zverev was happy to sit on the baseline, knowing his opponent did not have the power to hit through him and so was able to cut down the angles.

He clinically broke at the start of the third set and it set him on the way to wrapping up victory in an hour and 15 minutes.

Zverev will face either Jack Sock or Alexander Bublik in round three.

