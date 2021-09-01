Daniil Medvedev is through to the third round of the US Open following a dominant straight sets win over Dominik Koepfer.

The Russian is pursuing his first Grand Slam title and was in imperious form as he beat his German opponent 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Number two seed Medvedev will now face Pablo Andujar, who also won in straight sets earlier, dispatching Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-3 6-1.

Medvedev was a beaten finalist in New York in 2019 and, having dropped just 15 games in his first two matches this year, looks like he will be a strong contender again.

He won 80 per cent of his first-serve points and his 23 winners as he dominated his unseeded opponent.

Koepfer converted his single break point of the match in the first set, but was broken twice as Medvedev surged ahead.

The Russian then broke three times in the second set and twice in the third to seal victory in just under two hours.

